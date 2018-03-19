Stacey Solomon praised as she poses in bikini to highlight 'normal bodies' The Loose Women panellist is on holiday in Gran Canaria with sons Zachary, nine, and Leighton, five

Stacey Solomon has once again been championing body confidence on social media, taking to Instagram to share a bikini photograph of her "normal" body. The Loose Women panellist – who is on holiday in Gran Canaria with sons Zachary, nine, and Leighton, five - looked stylish in a black zip bikini top paired with red Mickey Mouse print bottoms, with her blonde hair styled in a milkmaid braid, as she posed by the poolside with her boys. "Normal bodies rule! Happy Monday…if you need some realistic motivation," she captioned the photo.

Stacey Solomon was praised for embracing "normal bodies"

Fans were quick to praise the star for being a "great role model", with one writing in the comments section: "I love this! You are a real life inspiration," while another said: "Such a beautiful person inside and out." A third added: "You look amazing and what's even more amazing is your confidence and how it'll brush off on your kids."

The Loose Women panellist is an advocate for body confidence

This isn’t the first time that Stacey has used her celebrity to embrace body confidence. Last year the mother-of-two proudly displayed her 'imperfections' in a video posted on Instagram. In the amusing clip, taken during another holiday, Stacey talked about how she loved her muffin top for being "insulating," while addressing also her "saggy boobs" for acting as storage. She joked: "I don’t need a bag for anything on holiday." She then showed off the stretch marks on her hips, which she said provide "hours of entertainment" for her children to draw on.

Stacey hasn’t always been so confident about her body, and admitted that she used to worry a lot about how she looked. The former X Factor finalist took part in the Loose Women's Body Stories campaign last summer, revealing that she had done so to help her children feel confident. "I don’t want my kids to worry about how they look as much as I do," she said. "What I hope this photoshoot shows women and men is that in most celebrity pictures there has been some form of airbrushing or retouching – so they shouldn’t compare themselves to unrealistic ideals."