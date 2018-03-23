Example explains how miscarriages affect men too The singer's wife Erin McNaught had a miscarriage in November 2016

Example has opened up about his experiences of miscarriage, saying it's something that can have a real effect on men too. The Kickstarts singer spoke about the issue during an interview with Lorraine Kelly on Friday, as he touched upon his wife Erin McNaught's miscarriage in 2016.

"It's that age old, almost old fashioned, ideal that men should be tougher and not show their emotions. It's the same thing that leads us down the path with male depression, which leads to male suicide," he said. "Out of all my friendship group I was the first one to have kids. I didn't really know how to deal with that. No one in my family had lost one. You just realise it's just about opening up."

Example spoke to Lorraine Kelly about how miscarriage affects men

The 35-year-old said his main focus had been on his wife, adding: "But all you want to do is put your time and effort into your missus. She's even forgetting to ask how I am in a way, she's dealing with it physically and mentally. It really is just about speaking to everyone about it. Some of my close friends have lost two, three babies. It's so common."

Example's wife Erin revealed she had suffered a miscarriage in late 2016 during an interview on Australian breakfast show, The Morning Show. "I sadly had a miscarriage last month, which is, we're totally fine, it's just one of those things that's unfortunately really, really common," she said. "For me, I found solace in knowing how common it was [miscarrying], because once I got talking, you realise just how many people are affected by it. If I could find solace in that and I think if more people spoke about it, then it might not be as tough for people to go through it."

The singer's wife Erin had a miscarriage in 2016, but the couple have since welcomed son Ennio

The couple have since gone on to welcome their second child together, a son named Ennio, who was born in September. They are also doting parents to son Evander, who turned three in December.

