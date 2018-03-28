Loading the player...

Ruth Langsford struggles through living room workout – see her fitness routine The Loose Women has encouraged fans to give the routine a try

Ruth Langsford has shown that you don't need to hit the gym to get fit, in a new workout video filmed in her living room. The Loose Women presenter shared a clip of her exercise routine on Instagram on Tuesday, admitting she had found the workout "so hard".

Dressed in a black T-shirt and jogging bottoms, Ruth was put through her paces by a personal trainer, while her dog Maggie watched from the sofa. One of the moves she tried included ab crunches on the settee, to improve her core strength and tone her triceps. "Today the #GarageWorkOut has become #LivingRoomWorkOut @FitwithFrank is showing me how my sofa can be used for exercise and not just watching TV!" Ruth captioned the video. "This is SO hard! I'd love you to try it and tell me if I'm the only one who's struggling! Maggie not bothered!"

Ruth Langsford has been on a health kick in recent weeks

The 58-year-old inspired many of her followers to try the routine, with some commenting to let her know how they got on. "Tried it. Did a couple. Now resting on the sofa," one commented. Another wrote: "That was hard but will be worth it. Thanks Ruth."

Ruth has been on a health kick in recent weeks and has said that she is finding the lighter spring evenings are helping to motivate her to get outside and exercise more. She has also been sharing details of her nutritious meals on social media, and impressed fans with her home-cooked meals, such as a chicken, pepper, chorizo and olive stew, a 'cheat's meatballs' recipe, and a chicken, pepper and courgette tray bake.

The TV presenter shared a video of her workout on Instagram

However, she isn't denying herself the occasional treat; on a meal out to celebrate her birthday with husband Eamonn Holmes and their son Jack, Ruth took a break from her healthy diet to enjoy a more indulgent treat – steak, egg and chips, washed down with a glass of white wine.

