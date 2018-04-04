Linda Robson, 60, shows off two stone weight loss after cutting out THIS food group The Loose Women panellist admitted she finally feels comfortable with her body

Linda Robson looked incredible in a recent swimsuit photo taken during her beach break over the Easter weekend, which saw the Loose Women panellist proudly showing off her two stone weight loss while lounging by the poolside. The 60-year-old – who over recent years has changed her diet and lifestyle habits following a health scare – wowed her fans on social media after sharing the picture on her Instagram account, with many asking the star to reveal her diet secrets. Replying to one follower, Linda disclosed that she had cut out on sugar, along with limiting her carbohydrate intake and alcohol.

Linda Robson looked incredible as she relaxed by the pool

Following the attention surrounding her photo, Linda and her fellow Loose Women panellists discussed her trim figure during Tuesday's show, with Linda telling the audience: "I spent all my life walking around swimming pools covering myself up, wearing a sarong. For the first time I felt comfortable walking around, I posted it because I was proud of myself." She added: "I've lost two and a half stone, I've been going to the gym, why not post it?"

RELATED: Brave Loose Women guests pose in their underwear live on TV to promote body confidence

The Loose Women star is finally proud of her body

In January 2017, Linda vowed to change her diet after she was warned by doctors that her drinking habits – of almost a bottle of wine a night – could put her at high risk of Diabetes. By the end of the year, Linda had dropped an incredible three dress sizes, telling The Sun: "I've stopped weighing myself but I think I've lost about two and a half stone. I've gone from a 16 to 18 dress size down to a 12 to 14."

RELATED: Lisa Riley reveals weight loss tips

Linda was one of the nine Loose Women panellists to take part in the Body Stories campaign in May, which saw them pose for a photoshoot in their swimwear, completely without filters or airbrushing. Linda confessed at the time that the only part of her body that she liked was her nose, and that she hated her legs. She also admitted: "I never normally take my clothes off – even for my husband. But I’ve gone sugar free and I’ve lost 17 pounds – so I’m feeling better than I have in years. I’m far from body confident, but I think it’s really important to show these pictures to inspire all women to appreciate their body at any age."