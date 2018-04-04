Loading the player...

Davina McCall, 50, shows off rock-hard abs in the Maldives The fitness fanatic shared a photo on Instagram after her surfing lesson

Davina McCall is giving us summer body goals! The fitness fanatic has showed off her svelte figure on Instagram, posting a photo of herself at the beach wearing a bikini and pink Roxy rash vest. The mother-of-three told fans that she had finally mastered surfing, as she wrote: "Such a poser... but today Chester and I LEARNED TO SURF!!!!! We actually both stood up!"

Davina, 50, went on to thank the surf school in the Maldives, where she is currently enjoying her Easter break with her three children Holly, 16, Tilly, 14, and Chester, 11. The newly single star also admitted: "If I'm honest... I nearly cancelled... was nervous and tired (big activity day today) and was telling myself I would never get it so what's the point... so I told myself to shut it and just go... and we are feeling pretty chuffed... we tried, tried, tried and succeeded! Way to go Chester!!!!"

Davina is learning how to surf

Fans took to the comments section in their droves, praising Davina for being such a fitness inspiration. "Look at those abs, you're an inspiration to us women," one fan wrote, while another replied: "Body goals right there, beautiful inside and out." Another posted: "You look so happy, and in great shape!"

Davina is currently working hard to become a qualified personal trainer. The TV star has been training for her level two and three certificates in Fitness Instructing at LDN Muscle PT Academy since January, and told Instagram followers she is looking forward to adding another "string to my bow".

The TV star is also training to become a qualified personal trainer

But the This Time Next Year presenter is still a favourite among telly fans. She most recently starred on Saturday Night Takeaway with Dec – the first episode that aired without Ant. Davina paid tribute to her friend and co-star after the show, writing on Instagram: "What a show for Dec tonight on @itvtakeaway. It must have been so hard for him to do alone... but he smashed it! Well done Dec!!!"