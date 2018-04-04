Myleene Klass' daughter Hero, seven, shows off incredible planking skills The adorable little girl was pictured planking on the beach with her famous mum

Myleene Klass has been wowing fans with her impressive fitness of late, and it looks as if her children are following suit! The TV star – who is currently on holiday with her two daughters Ava, ten, and Hero, seven – took to the beach with her youngest on Wednesday, and they wasted no time in brushing up on their planking skills. Taking to Instagram to share a photograph of the pair in full concentration as they perfected the vigorous exercise pose, Myleene simply captioned the snapshot: "7 yo has skills." Followers were more than impressed with Hero in particular, with one writing: "She's amazeballs," while another said: "Just like her mama." A third added: "That's so cute."

Myleene Klass and her daughter practiced their planking skills while on the beach

It's an exciting week for Myleene, who celebrates her 40th birthday on Friday. To mark the big milestone, Myleene decided to pose naked to launch her first ever fitness DVD at the start of the year. When the photos of the star were first unveiled in February, Myleene revealed her hopes of encouraging and empowering women. "I couldn't be more proud of the body I have," she explained. "It's given me two beautiful babies, it's carried me through good times and tough times, and it's allowed me to be a strong and successful woman." Of her new fitness venture, the mum-of-two added: "I filmed 'MyBody' so that women would feel empowered, confident and capable of anything they set their mind to… After having two children, I wanted to help other mums and busy women find a way to stay fit that works for them."

Myleene has been wowing with her incredible figure in the lead-up to her 40th birthday

The star later spoke to HELLO! about what motivates her to keep fit, revealing that she wanted to "set an example" for her two young daughters. Myleene added that while she follows a healthy diet, she doesn’t restrict herself or believe in depriving herself of anything. "What's the point of dieting your entire life just to fit into those jeans and then, when that has worked out, it all goes back on again? I just wanted something to be effective and that you can maintain," she said, adding: "Yoghurt is always in my fridge. I go through fads... at the moment, little pots of yoghurt, big pots of yoghurt, yoghurt on everything. It's my fad at the minute."