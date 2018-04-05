Loading the player...

Jamie Oliver explains the reason for his new-found spirituality The celebrity chef has experienced a shift in attitude

Jamie Oliver has said that learning more about nutrition in recent years has caused him to become more spiritual. The celebrity chef said he's also more interested in mindfulness and self-care as a result, in an interview to mark him topping the Wellness100 List in Balance magazine.

"I never used to be spiritual but I am now. I think nutrition has made me spiritual. The more I have learned," Jamie said. "There's no such thing as perfection and anyone who tells you they've got it is a [expletive] liar. I think questioning things is always good. Knowing you could always do better feels like a good place to be."

He added: "Self-care and self-love is a concept I'm warming to. I quite like the Ayurveda stuff, Chinese medicine.The concept of mindfulness. We know so little, so that leaves it open." Jamie also opened up about his ambitious career plans for the future, which includes a big focus on tackling childhood obesity.

"I have made a decision to go all out for the next 12 years to get things where they should be," he told Balance. "The statistics are really frightening. One in three step into secondary school as obese. And 85 per cent of those will be like that for the rest of their lives." Jamie said that it would be easy to ignore the problem but he can't. "It's not because I am kind or clever but when you witness things, it changes you."

In recent years, Jamie has campaigned about a number of issues such as implementing a sugar tax and providing healthy school dinners in a bid to tackle the childhood obesity issue, and has created a number of healthier recipes, including his Everyday Super Food books.

The full interview with Jamie Oliver and full Wellness 100 list features in the new issue of Balance magazine, out on Monday 9 April.