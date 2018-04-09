Geri Horner shows off toned abs as she performs beach workout on holiday

Loading the player...

Geri Horner has unveiled her toned abs in a series of photos taken from a beach workout in Bahrain. The mum-of-two wowed her fans with her toned physique and impressive yoga skills in the photos, less than 18 months after welcoming her son Monty.

"Let's go! Fun in the sun," Geri captioned the photos. One photo showed her looking happy while standing on the beach with her arms raised in the air, while another showed her bent into a bridge with her leg stretched out. In the third image, Geri lay on the beach on one side with her hand on her hip.

The 45-year-old looked typically stylish for the workout in a co-ordinating Sweaty Betty sports bra and tights, which are adorned with a Union Jack print. "Looking great!" one fan commented on the snaps, while another wrote: "How fab is this outfit and Geri's body?"

Geri was in Bahrain with her husband Christian Horner and their son Monty for the 2018 Bahrain Grand Prix. Christian, who is the Team Principal of the Red Bull Formula One Racing Team, took his wife for a lap around the track on Sunday, and she later shared a video of the experience on Instagram, telling fans: "Scream if you wanna go faster. Not frightened, yet."

Their break comes just weeks after the family enjoyed a different holiday together - a ski trip during the February half term holiday, where they were joined by Geri's 11-year-old daughter Bluebell. Taking to her Instagram account, Geri posted a series of snaps from their trip, including one of her and her F1 boss husband kitted out in their ski gear posing by a panda bear sculpture on the snow, and a video of her and Bluebell dancing with a group of friends. "Move it Monday!! Having fun on the slopes #wigglewiggle," the star captioned the footage.

