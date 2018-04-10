Linda Robson won't undress in front of husband Mark after weight loss – and here's why The Loose Women panellist and husband Mark Dunford have been married for 28 years

Linda Robson has lost an incredible two and a half stone over the past few years, and hit headlines after showcasing her new trim figure in recent holiday photos. However, despite feeling more confident than ever, Linda, 60, has admitted that she still doesn't feel comfortable undressing in front of her husband of 28 years, Mark Dunford. Chatting to The Daily Mirror, the Birds of a Feather star confessed: "I still won't take my clothes off in front of my husband."

Explaining the reason behind her decision, Linda added: "That's not in my nature to do that. I still go to the bathroom to put my nightie on. I'm never going to do it. We come from a Catholic background, we don’t strip off in front of each other." That's not to say that Linda doesn’t want to show off her new body. Discussing the reason she posted her holiday photos online, Linda told the audience on Loose Women: "I spent all my life walking around swimming pools covering myself up, wearing a sarong. For the first time I felt comfortable walking around, I posted it because I was proud of myself." She added: "I've lost two and a half stone, I've been going to the gym, why not post it?"

Linda achieved her slim figure after cutting out sugar, as well as limiting her carbohydrate intake and alcohol – having previously enjoyed drinking a bottle of wine a night. The TV star decided to change her lifestyle following a health scare – with the doctors telling her she was at risk to getting diabetes. Her fellow Loose Women friends also had a word with her. While discussing the media attention surrounding her holiday photos on the show, Andrea McLean recalled the time that the panel took her to one side "out of love" to question her eating and drinking habits.

The star's husband and three children are incredibly proud of her. Linda and Mark have been happily married since 1990 and share two children together; Louis, born in 1992, and Roberta (known as Bobby), born 1996. The actress is also a mother to daughter Lauren, from a previous relationship. Last year, Linda opened up about her marriage, during an appearance on Loose Women, and revealed that she used to babysit Mark when they were younger. Speaking about their childhood, she shared: "I used to babysit for Mark – he was a couple of years younger than me… I was 16 and he was 13 and a half, and he was a bit of a pain, to be honest. And we lived in the street next to each other."