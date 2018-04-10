Amanda Holden keeps it real by posting a picture of her 'three chins' The Britain's Got Talent judge has been married to Chris Hughes since 2008

Amanda Holden certainly has a good sense of humour! The Britain's Got Talent judge joked about her "three chins" after husband Chris Hughes took a photo of her asleep on the plane. Not only did Amanda find the funny side, but the mother-of-two even shared the picture with fans on her Instagram account, writing besides it: "So my hilarious husband takes pictures of me asleep on various trips across the world… there are loads! He's thinking of publishing a coffee table book! #3chins @thepiersmorgan has fierce competition. #notpictureperfect #icansleepanywhere."

The down-to-earth star was met with a mass of comments from followers who could too relate to being photographed unaware by their other halves. One said: "This is something my husband would do too," while another wrote: "Brilliant! Makes me feel better, mine's the same." A third added: "Typical husband cruelty!"

Amanda and Chris have taken their two daughters Lexi, 12, and Hollie, six, on a holiday to Marrakech, Morocco, over the Easter holidays. The family have been staying at the Fairmont Hotel, and have been making the most of their time off work and school, with photos on social media showing them relaxing by the pool and tucking into the buffet cart, which was filled with tasty looking treats.

The holiday falls just before Amanda's busy workload begins, with the new series of Britain's Got Talent set to hit the TV later in the month. Amanda will be joined by fellow judges Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Simon Cowell, while Stephen Mulhern and Declan Donnelly are also set to present the ITV talent show once again. It has not yet been confirmed whether Ant McPartlin will be joining them, with the star having stepped away from the limelight following his drink-driving arrest in March – although his name has been mentioned in the latest press release.

Amanda and the rest of the BGT team spent the past few months travelling in style on a private jet as they searched for new talent across the UK at the show's open auditions. The star gave an insight into what goes on when while up in the air, saying: "It’s sort of fun! It used to be that Alesha and I would sit with Simon and David but now Ant and Dec are involved, all the boys sit down one end but me and Alesha have more fun because we’re up the other end with the PAs and we’ve got the chocolates, bags of crisps and red wine, screaming with laughter."