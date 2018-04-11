This Morning viewers moved to tears as Eamonn Holmes comforts HELLO!'s Star Mum Lisa Wells The brave mother-of-two was diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer in 2017

HELLO!'s Star Mum Lisa Wells appeared on Wednesday's This Morning as part of bowel cancer awareness month, to talk about her devastating diagnosis with Stage 4 bowel cancer, which was hidden by her pregnancy with her second daughter in October 2017. Lisa bravely opened up about her illness to hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford – who were both visibly moved by her story. Of the moment she was given her diagnosis, she said: "It was completely silent, we had no words to say, we got to the car and I fell down, it was such a shock."

The the 32-year-old continued: "They found a tumour, we knew it was cancer, but we didn’t think it would be that bad." Lisa was told in December that she has between two months to a year to live, but is doing everything she can to leave a legacy for daughters Ava-Lily, five, and six-month-old Sophia, with the help of a mass of supporters, known as Lisa's Army.

"It was fight or flight, what do you do? Do you accept what’s given to you and sit on your bed, or do you push through? I wanted to do things. I wanted to do a 20k walk with all of my friends and 300 people walked with us, as I wanted to raise money for my children, for my future, for education, driving lessons, wedding dresses, everything that I would want to give them," Lisa said.

Eamonn Holmes comforted Lisa as she opened up about her devastating diagnosis

Ruth was teary-eyed throughout the interview, and asked Lisa whether people find it difficult knowing what to say to her. At the end of the segment, Eamonn remarked "I just want to give you a hug, we don’t want to say anything, we just want to give you a hug, and that’s it. There's nothing more to say." Seeing Lisa also get emotional as she thanked Lisa's Army for their support, viewers were just as moved as they watched from home.

Lisa was HELLO!'s 2018 Star Mum winner

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: "In tears watching Lisa Wells talking about her terminal bowel cancer – what a brave, inspirational, lovely lady." Another said: "Heartbreaking watching This Morning. What an incredibly brave and strong woman Lisa Wells is. Heart goes out to her and her family! What an evil illness cancer is." A third added: "Tear in my eye. As a parent it’s your worst nightmare and hits close to home as I know a young person growing up without their mum due to cancer. But you see such strength in people at the worst of times #thismorning."