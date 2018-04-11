Loading the player...

Mariah Carey opens up about bipolar disorder after years of 'denial' The singer admitted she had been in "denial" about the condition

Mariah Carey has opened up about her battle with bipolar disorder for the first time. The We Belong Together singer was diagnosed with the condition in 2001, but says she has only recently sought treatment after living in "denial".

Speaking about her health in a candid interview with People, Mariah explained: "Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me. It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn't do that anymore. I sought and received treatment, I put positive people around me and I got back to doing what I love — writing songs and making music."

The mum-of-two explained that she has now been attending therapy sessions and is taking medication for bipolar II disorder, which involves periods of depression along with hypomania. Bipolar II is similar to Bipolar I, with moods cycling from low to high, but the "up" moods are never said to reach manic levels. The condition can generally be managed with preventive medications that will level out moods over time.

Mariah initially mistook her condition for a sleep disorder, but what she thought was insomnia was actually her episodes of mania. "Eventually I would just hit a wall. I guess my depressive episodes were characterised by having very low energy," she added. "I would feel so lonely and sad – even guilty that I wasn't doing what I needed to be doing for my career."

The singer is a mum to twins Moroccan and Monroe

The singer isn't the only celebrity to open up about bipolar disorder; Demi Lovato was diagnosed with the condition in 2011, and has since spoken openly about her experiences in a bid to raise awareness. Meanwhile, Catherine Zeta-Jones sought treatment for bipolar II disorder in 2011, and said in 2016 that it was a relief to receive a diagnosis. "The fact that there was a name for my emotions and that a professional could talk me through my symptoms was very liberating," she said.

