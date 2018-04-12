Loading the player...

Davina McCall has just achieved something very exciting The 50-year-old set a goal to become a qualified personal trainer in 2018

Davina McCall is one step closer to achieving her goal of becoming a personal trainer. The 50-year-old revealed that she is now qualified to lead exercise classes as she completed part two of her course - and fans are desperate for her to launch her own class.

"Yaaaaaaaay!!! Finished my level 2! I set myself a goal this year to get qualified to teach and be a PT. I work and have three kids and trying to fit it in was quite mad... there was quite a lot to learn... I was so nervous!" Davina wrote on Instagram. "I really wasn't sure I'd know enough... but I worked hard... revised hard... and it paid off! Next stop PT! I feel so happy!! And proud! #ownyourgoals."

Davina McCall is now qualified to lead exercise classes

After sharing the post on social media fans were quick to congratulate Davina on her achievement, while others were keen to know if she would be teaching exercise classes anytime soon. "I'd love to go to one of your classes!" one of her fans wrote. "You're going to need a massive venue for us all to attend your first class!" another commented.

MORE: Davina McCall has some seriously impressive surfing skills

Davina announced earlier this year that she was training to become a personal trainer, telling fans she was looking forward to adding another "string to my bow". And she didn't even slow down during her recent Easter holiday in the Maldives with her three children, choosing to learn another skill by taking surfing lessons. The This Time Next Year presenter proved to be quite the pro, sharing a video of herself cruising steadily across the waves and saying she was "obsessed".

The mum-of-three shared the news on Instagram

However, despite her new qualifications, Davina is still going to be a regular fixture on our TV screens. As well as hosting her ITV show This Time Next Year, the mum-of-three recently made a guest appearance on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, in which she showed off her incredible toned physique in a figure-hugging dress from A.L.C.