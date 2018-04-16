Loading the player...

This is how Kim Kardashian toned her famous curves The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been working hard with a personal trainer

Kim Kardashian has been proudly showcasing her famous curves during her recent holiday to Turks and Caicos, and revealed that she has been putting in a lot of hard work to feel better about her body. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been working with celebrity trainer Melissa Alcantara to tone up over the past year, and revealed the lifestyle changes she has made in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Sharing a photo of herself relaxing on the beach, Kim gave credit to her personal trainer for transforming her figure. "Shout out to my trainer @fitgurlmel who really changed my body. When I wasn't happy with what I saw back in the mirror I spent a whole year training so hard 5 or 6 days a week putting in a lot of work and changed the way that I eat and there's such a noticeable difference," Kim wrote.

Kim Kardashian revealed the secret to her toned physique

"I am firm and less cellulite and so much more confident. SO THANK YOU for waking up at 5am to do crazy body building workouts & sprints that I hate & putting me on to this lifestyle." Kim's trainer Melissa is a bodybuilder who has helped Kim to transform both her diet and fitness routine, focusing on eating all-natural foods and using a mix of low-intensity and high-intensity interval training with weight training to shred fat and build lean muscle. The trainer documented her own post-baby transformation on Instagram, which is how she first attracted the attention of Kim.

It has been a life-changing week for the Kardashian family, after Kim's younger sister Khloé welcomed her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Kim flew to be by Khloé's side during her labour, and later shared a sweet post paying tribute to her "strong" sibling and beautiful baby girl.

Kim has been training with Melissa Alcantara for a year

"@khloekardashian I'm so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy!" Kim wrote. "I can't wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL." The mum-of-three, who welcome her third child via a surrogate in January, also said of the new bundle of joy: "You guys she's so gorgeous!!!!!".

