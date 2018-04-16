Loading the player...

S Club 7 singer Hannah Spearritt reveals plastic surgery regret The singer opened up about her experiences on This Morning

Hannah Spearritt has revealed she was left bid ridden and feeling seriously ill after having breast augmentation in 2013. The S Club 7 singer spent up to 22 hours a day in bed and suffered hair loss and fatigue following the surgery, however was told by doctors she was "crazy" when she attempted to seek medical advice.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during an appearance on This Morning, Hannah opened up about the symptoms she experienced following her surgery. "[The symptoms] started with anxiety and at the time I put it down to circumstances. But then other things like depression," she explained. "I'd have a panic attack at a pile of clothes that hadn't been folded. I then got hair loss, fatigue, memory loss, brain fog. There was a list of symptoms that goes on and on."

Hannah Spearritt has opened up about her experience of Breast Implant Illness

Hannah, who was appearing in the S Club 7 reunion tour at the time, was put on medication which she says "masked" some of the symptoms, after medical tests came back negative. But after her boyfriend Adam spoke with a doctor in America, they realised she might be suffering from Breast Implant Illness as a result of her surgery.

STORY: Get the lowdown on Hannah Spearritt's EastEnders role

"That gave me the confidence to go with the explant," Hannah said, adding that she instantly felt better after having the silicone implants removed. "My energy came back in bucketloads, the low grade fever went, the anxiety went down, and then it was just a journey of detoxification and getting the immune system back up."

The EastEnders star said she felt instantly better when the implants were removed

Hannah is not the only celebrity to reveal their regrets over getting plastic surgery; while the EastEnders star was left feeling seriously ill following her own breast augmentation, Kourtney Kardashian said her own decision to have a breast enlargement was "so dumb". Meanwhile, Courteney Cox, Cameron Diaz and Gwyneth Paltrow have all admitted that having Botox changed their faces too much. "I felt trapped in my own skin," Courteney said about the time she "overdid" it with the anti-ageing treatment.

STORY: