Coronation Street's Shayne Ward reveals the real reason for his three-stone weight gain The actor will bid farewell to his role as Aidan Connor next month

Shayne Ward has opened up about his recent weight gain, admitting that his role on Coronation Street has not done his "dad bod" any favours. The 33-year-old, who plays Aidan Connor in the ITV soap, revealed that the set's canteen is to blame for his three-stone weight increase. "I will miss it when I leave, but it's not done favours for the dad bod," he told The Sun, adding: "The canteen has a really great menu but then it also has really naughty food."

Shayne Ward has blamed recent weight gain on Corrie

However, the singer-turned-actor confessed that his physique is no longer a priority ever since the arrival of his daughter Willow with fiancée Sophie Austin in December 2016. "As long as my cuddles are the ­cuddliest for my little girl then I don't care about my shape, as long as my health is all right," he continued. "I don't want to be absolutely ripped to shreds anymore." Shayne is currently preparing to bid farewell to the cobbles, with news of his departure first announced in November.

The former X Factor contestant made his debut in Corrie in August 2015, playing the cousin of Kym Marsh's character. Speaking about his exit storyline, a source at the time told the Sun: "Nobody will see this coming. Viewers are going to be absolutely stunned. It's going to be a blow for fans – but also a massive TV moment." Shayne has been involved in a number of high-profile storylines since arriving on the show - most recently his love triangle with Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley) and Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon). His exit will come three years after he first joined Coronation Street, having first found fame as the winner of the second series of The X Factor.

