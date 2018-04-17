Gary Barlow shrieks in pain as he undergoes this fitness craze Would you try cryotherapy?

Gary Barlow has given the latest weight loss craze a try - Cryotherapy. With his solo tour kicking off this week, the Take That star sought physiotherapy to ensure he could perform to his best ability. The 47-year-old recently took to this Instagram page to share a video of himself in the freezing chamber, which saw him screaming in pain while being exposed to nitrogen, with temperatures reaching as low as -140 degrees Celsius. He captioned the post: "My first time in the Cryo chamber. You might not guess but it's very cold. Freezing in fact. Made even worse by @jasonvale laughing at you @juicemasterretreats."

Speaking about the ordeal, Gary admitted to The Mirror that the intense session was in fact "horrible". He explained: "Someone said to me, it was probably my son, that [Cristiano] Ronaldo never goes on the pitch unless he's had a cryo." He added: "The problem is I am so gullible, I believe all this. So the next minute I thought, 'I'm going to have a bit of that'. It was horrible. I am used to ice baths - I do those every week. They do make me feel really good as it gets the blood rushing. But this cryo chamber was horrific."

Cryotherapy is a therapeutic treatment which is used to manage pain, stimulate the immune system and encourage weight loss. Justin Timberlake and Hugh Jackman are said to be fans of the procedure. In February, Gary posted a throwback photo to highlight his weight loss transformation, saying that the image helped to keep him "on the straight and narrow" when it came to his lifestyle habits. "I remember those times and how I felt - awful - I will never allow myself to feel like that again. I'm in control #bb," Gary said about the photo, which was taken following Take That's split in the late nineties.

The former X Factor judge previously opened up about his weight gain to Radio Times, admitting that it was "a form of depression". "You know what, it wasn't about food," he told the publication. "Well, it was about food obviously, because I was shoving it in my mouth, but it was more about a reaction to who I'd been. I'd decided, 'OK, nobody wants me but I don't want to do it anyway, and to make sure I don't do it again, this is how I'm going to look.'"