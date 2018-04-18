Melanie Sykes poses topless to encourage women to go for a health check The TV presenter was promoting breast cancer awareness

Melanie Sykes had an important message for her fans on Tuesday as she urged them to go for regular breast cancer checks. The 47-year-old took to her Instagram account to share a topless picture of herself, telling her followers that she was off to get a mammogram and ultrasound, later updating the post to say she had been given the all clear. The disease is especially close to home for Melanie, whose mum is a breast cancer survivor. The star also wrote about the shocking statistics, saying: "It's a crazy fact that in the UK 1 in 8 women will get breast cancer at some point in their lives."

The mum-of-two went on to urge people to get active and increase their heart rate to help prevent their risk of developing breast cancer. Suggesting a way to keep fit, Melanie said: "So to get you all revved up @BreastCancerUK virtual #50kmyway is a great way to build up a fitness habit. You can break it up with as many runs, jogs and walks as you need over the month of June. Tell your mum’s, sisters and girlfriends, better still sign up with them today and together get moving."

The post was spotted by Breast Cancer UK, who thanked Melanie for helping to spread the message. They wrote: "Thank you for your support Melanie and helping spread our prevention message, it’s so important people understand the risk factors, that way we can help more people reduce their risk and prevent more people being diagnosed." Fans were quick to share their own stories, with many inspired by Melanie's post. One wrote: "I'm getting myself a mammogram as it's my 40th birthday present to myself. If there was one present I would get it would be good health…for life." Another said: "Great message and photo to highlight the fact." A third added: "it's an unpleasant experience but an absolute must."

