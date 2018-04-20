Loading the player...

Kim Kardashian is doing a 10-day cleanse ahead of the Met Gala The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is already missing sweet treats

Kim Kardashian is starting her Met Gala prep extra early by embarking on a ten-day cleanse. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared the details of her diet on her official app on Thursday, revealing that she needs to "mentally prepare" for cutting out sugar as she is often surrounded by temptation.

The 37-year-old is following the Sunfare Optimal Cleanse, which is comprised mainly of nutrient-filled shakes, with a chocolate flavour available to help Kim get her sweet fix. While some days allow two to four meals, including butternut squash with soup and salad, guacamole with vegetable chips and salmon salad, on days four to six, she will only be able to consume meal-replacement shakes and herbal teas.

Kim Kardashian is following a ten-day cleanse before the Met Gala

Writing about why she had decided to follow the plan in a post on her official website and app, Kim said: "Right now, I'm on the third day of my 10-day Sunfare Optimal Cleanse! I'm SO excited to do this, you guys, but I definitely need to mentally prepare, lol. I have the Met Gala coming up and I've worked so hard working out, but I started eating a lot of sweets and I wanted to just change my food patterns to eat healthier and cut sugar out of my life as much as I can. We always have sweets around and it's really hard when there are temptations everywhere."

She continued: "I already completed day one and two of the cleanse, and I've been surrounded by doughnuts, but I stayed away. I'm so proud of myself! I wanted to do this cleanse because the food looked so filling and there are only three days that you just drink liquids. This is seriously not a sponsored thing, I just really wanted to try it. I'll keep you updated on how I like it."

The mum-of-three showcased her toned figure on a recent holiday in Turks and Caicos

Kim recently revealed that she has been working with celebrity trainer Melissa Alcantara to tone her curves, following a mix of low-intensity and high-intensity interval training with weight training to shred fat and build lean muscle. "I am firm and less cellulite and so much more confident. SO THANK YOU for waking up at 5am to do crazy body building workouts & sprints that I hate & putting me on to this lifestyle," Kim said in a post thanking her trainer.

