Gordon Ramsay's twins Holly and Jack, 18, run the London Marathon in memory of late brother Rocky The athletic pair ran to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital – a charity close to the family's heart

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana couldn’t be more proud of their twins Holly and Jack as they took part in the London Marathon on Sunday. The 18-year-olds were running to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital and in memory of their brother Rocky, who Tana sadly lost when she was five months pregnant. To encourage his sister with the race, Jack had some motivational words for her – and they were pretty sweet! While waiting at the starting line, he was captured placing a sticker on Holly's wrist, which read: "So proud of you Hols my partner in crime and best friend. So proud of you – keep going!"

Jack and Holly were also supported by their parents and siblings. TV chef Gordon took to his own Instagram account the day before the race, posting a photo of the pair dressed in their running T-shirts. "Not long to go kiddos ! So proud of you both running the #londonmarathon for @greatormondst. Head to the link in my bio to support them Gx #teamramsay #london @jackramsay1999@hollyramsayy," he wrote as he encouraged followers to go and support the worthy cause. Tana too posted a picture of the pair just before they went off to run on Sunday morning. "So proud @jackramsay1999@hollyramsayy off they went this morning, slightly nervous but very excited to be tackling #londonmarathon for @greatormondst So much good luck to all running!" she said.

On their Just Giving page, Holly and Jack wrote that they were "delighted" to take part in the marathon, having previously watched their parents running it on numerous occasions. The twins are also following in their big sister Megan's footsteps, who completed the London Marathon in 2017, who also ran the race in memory of Rocky and to raise funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital. Megan recently told her younger siblings that she knew they would "smash it" and that she was "super proud" of them.

Last week, Tana paid a heartfelt tribute to Holly and Jack, who were born prematurely at 32 weeks, revealing that they had to spend time in intensive care before they could be taken home. Tana explained how proud she was of them that they were now raising money to help other families going through similar experiences, who would be able to benefit from Great Ormond Street's support and care.