Amanda Holden shows off flawless physique as she hits the gym with this Strictly star Is this person the secret behind Amanda's fabulous figure?

There's no denying Amanda Holden has an amazing gym-honed physique. The Britain's Got Talent judge revealed this week that former Strictly Come Dancing star Judge Rinder has been putting her through her paces at the gym, working as her "personal trainer". Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the 47-year-old shared a picture from their intense workout session and wrote in the caption: "With my personal trainer. #detox @judgerinder #lovehim." The good friends could be seen grinning as they posed on the treadmills.

Amanda Holden hit the gym with Judge Rinder this week

Fans immediately rushed to post lovely comments, with one writing: "Go for it girl! Can I borrow him please?" Another said: "You are the inspiration for all those women who are afraid of leaving home because of their body! You have a beautiful body and I am proud of having an idol like you @noholdenback." A third fan added: "What a lovely way to start your day. Great company." A fourth post read: "Fabulous darlings, I dread to think what the convo would be like."

Moments later, the mum-of-two shared a bikini snap of herself during her recent sun-soaked holiday. She enjoyed an extended Easter break with her family, kicking back in Marrakech with her husband Chris Hughes and their children. Last month, Amanda revealed the real trick behind her toned figure – yoga! "It's brilliant, the chanting is really fun but it's tough," she explained via The Sun. "There's one exercise called the Breath of Fire which is great for abs. My body got strong and any excess fat disappeared. It’s made my tummy flatter." She added: "Once a week I stick to juicing all day, then have a healthy meal in the evening."

