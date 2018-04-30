Loading the player...

Prince Harry has lost half a stone on pre-wedding diet inspired by Meghan Markle The Prince's health-conscious fiancée Meghan Markle has encouraged him to cut carbs

Like most couples preparing to tie the knot, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to look their absolute best for those iconic wedding snaps that will last for decades. The 33-year-old Prince has been following a strict pre-wedding diet, thanks to his health-conscious fiancée, and has managed to lose half a stone. According to the Daily Mail, Harry has been influenced by Meghan's clean-eating regime, so much so that he's been juicing and cutting carbs and processed foods.

"Meghan has completely changed Harry's diet," a source said. "She's got him juicing and he has lost at least half a stone, which is a lot for someone as skinny as he is. They have bought a top-of-the-range juicer and she has him on fruit and veg smoothies. She's also weaning him off meat." Harry, who served in the army for ten years, is also a member of an exclusive £575-a-month gym in Chelsea.

Harry, pictured in September 2017 and present, has been juicing and cutting carbs

Former actress Meghan, meanwhile, has always followed a strict diet and exercise regime. The ex-Suits actress is a yoga obsessive, taking after her yoga instructor mum Doria Ragland. She also does Pilates regularly and is said to run in Kensington Gardens, close to the home she shares with Harry.

Meghan and Harry will tie the knot in three weeks

Meghan's diet is largely plant-based, although the bride-to-be has previously admitted she's a sucker for French fries and a good glass of wine, in her now-closed lifestyle blog, The Tig. She revealed that her breakfast of choice is steel-cut oats served with bananas or fruit topped with Manuka honey and bee pollen, along with a mug of hot water and lemon. Alternatively, she enjoys an omelette with cheese, fresh herbs and a side of toast. For lunch, her favourite meal of the day, Meghan said she is typically hungrier so has a heavier meal and a lighter dinner. Her lunches consist of mainly sashimi or salads.

The self-confessed foodie, who tries to be vegan during the week, also has a trick for avoiding caffeine. Speaking previously to Today, she said: "It's easy to fall into the trap of rushing for a coffee when you hit that 4 p.m. slump. But if I blend some apple, kale, spinach, lemon, and ginger in my Vitamix in the morning and bring it to work, I always find that sipping on that is a much better boost than a cup of espresso."