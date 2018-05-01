Loading the player...

Inside the £8,000 a year gym where Prince Harry is getting fit for the royal wedding The Prince has reportedly lost half a stone in the lead-up to his big day

Prince Harry has reportedly been on a health-kick ahead of the royal wedding, and as well as focusing on clean eating, the 33-year-old has been spotted paying regular visits to KX Gym in Chelsea, where membership costs £8,000 a year.

The exclusive gym offers Harry a private place to work out, and counts Pippa Middleton and Eddie Redmayne among its other high profile members. And it's easy to see why they pay the extravagant membership fee to attend; amenities include both personal training and bespoke packages, designed to help clients to achieve their goals. There are also a number of group classes on offer including yoga, Pilates, spinning and kickboxing, as well as prenatal classes, which would be ideal for Pippa, who is pregnant with her first child.

Prince Harry is a member of KX Gym in Chelsea

Harry's gym also offers a number of other facilities, including a swimming pool, sauna and steam room, spa and plunge pool. There is also a clubroom and restaurant where Harry could relax and enjoy a nutritious meal or snack after his workouts. As a member, the Prince will have received guest passes, so his fiancée Meghan Markle would also be able to join him from time to time.

Prince Harry is said to have lost half a stone ahead of his wedding on 19 May, thanks to following a clean-eating regime inspired by his health-conscious fiancée. "Meghan has completely changed Harry's diet," a source told Daily Mail. "She's got him juicing and he has lost at least half a stone, which is a lot for someone as skinny as he is. They have bought a top-of-the-range juicer and she has him on fruit and veg smoothies. She's also weaning him off meat."

Harry is reportedly on a health kick before the royal wedding inspired by Meghan Markle

Former actress Meghan, meanwhile, has always followed a strict diet and exercise regime. The ex-Suits actress is a yoga obsessive, taking after her yoga instructor mum Doria Ragland. She also does Pilates regularly and is said to run in Kensington Gardens, close to the home she shares with Harry.

