How Meghan Markle is training for the royal wedding The actress is preparing for the royal wedding on 19 May

Meghan Markle has always been an advocate for a healthy lifestyle, but she's likely to have focused more on her fitness routine in the lead up to the royal wedding on 19 May. The former Suits star is said to have inspired her fiancé Prince Harry to lose half a stone in the lead-up to their big day, with the 33-year-old training at the £8,000 a year KX Gym in Chelsea. However, Meghan appears to be training separately to her fiancé, and is likely to be focusing on her favourite workouts – yoga, running and Pilates.

The 36-year-old has reportedly taken to running six-mile circuits around Kensington Palace Green two or three times a week, as well as maintaining a regular yoga practice in the comfort of their home, Nottingham Cottage. "Running has always been my form of moving meditation, which I relish because it allows me to get out of my head," Meghan previously told Women's Health, adding that her love of yoga was inspired by her mum, Doria Ragland.

Meghan Markle is a fan of yoga and running

"My mom was a yoga instructor so that practice is in my blood. I love an intense vinyasa class—and even better if it's blasting hip-hop and done in a dark room with candlelight," she said.

Meghan may also be following workout DVDs, including the releases from celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson, who counts Gwyneth Paltrow and Kim Kardashian among her clients. The former actress used to follow the workouts during breaks from filming Suits, so the short 15-minute bursts of exercise will fit around any royal engagements and other events. "You can do little 15-minute increments," Meghan told Shape. "By the end of the day, you’ve done a full workout."

Meghan also follows a healthy diet

To complement her fitness routine, Meghan follows a healthy diet, which starts with a nutritious breakfast such as steel-cut oats with bananas or fruit and topped with Manuka honey and bee pollen, or an omelette with cheese, fresh herbs and toast. The American star also tries to eat a gluten-free and vegan diet during the week, but doesn't deny herself the odd treat or glass of wine.

Meghan previously told Best Health: "Of course I'm going to have that glass of wine – it's delicious and I enjoy it. Do the things you enjoy within reason. Know your body and what works for you and you'll be fine."