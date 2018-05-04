Loading the player...

Britney Spears and boyfriend Sam Asghari's couples workout is SERIOUSLY impressive The Piece of Me singer is training hard for her upcoming tour

The couple that trains together, stays together! Britney Spears has given her fans serious "couple goals" by performing a challenging workout with her boyfriend Sam Asghari, and it is impressive to say the least, with the pair doing a sequence of different toning exercises together using each other for support.

"Stronger together," Britney captioned the clip, which starts with her performing press ups on Sam's back. She then does suspended sit ups with her legs wrapped around her boyfriend's waist, giving him a peck on the lips with every move. Other exercises include Sam showing off his strength by bench-pressing the singer, before doing a set of sit-ups of his own.

"Goals," a number of fans commented on the video, while others suggested that they were going to try the moves with their own partners. It's not the first time Britney's boyfriend has featured in her workout videos, the mum-of-two posted a clip with Sam in April showing the pair dancing together, which she captioned: "Some days you just got to dance!"

The 36-year-old has been training hard for her European tour over the past few months, and shared several photos and videos of her exercise routine on social media. A recent video shows Britney working out in a gym, wearing a red sports bra and polka dot shorts that showcased her toned abs and athletic physique. Britney appears to have been doing a full-body workout, doing a number of squats while holding dumbbells, before moving to the floor to do a series of challenging plank rows with her weights.

Britney will be bringing her Las Vegas residency to Europe for the first time over the summer. As well as performing shows in London, Glasgow and Manchester, she will also headline Brighton Pride, with the website crashing as soon as tickets were released at the end of January.

