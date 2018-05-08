Nadia Sawalha channels her inner Britney Spears - and the results are hilarious The Loose Women star tried her hand at Britney's couple's workout

While Britney Spears and boyfriend Sam Asghari made their couple's workout seem effortless, Nadia Sawalha has shown what it's like for people who aren't trained dancers. The Loose Women star tried her hand at Britney's workout routine with the help of her husband Mark on Monday - and the results were hilarious!

"So we thought we'd give @britneyspears couples workout a go. Think you're going to find it hard to tell us apart," Nadia joked as she shared the clip on Instagram, alongside footage of Britney's routine. The video starts with Mark lifting Nadia up while she wraps her legs around his waist in a bid to copy Britney's reverse sit-ups. However, the TV presenter can't quite find the core strength to lean backwards and start doing crunches. "I'll break my back," she laughs, while clinging on to her husband's neck, adding: "Darling, my back will break and so will yours!"

Britney Spears shared a couple's workout video with her boyfriend Sam

In the background, the couple's daughter Maddie can be heard laughing before telling her mum: "Dad's got to hold you. Do something!" When Mark did eventually lower Nadia down, she ended up on the floor, with their pet dog enthusiastically running over to greet her, much to the amusement of her family - and her fans on Instagram.

"Oh my goodness, I'm crying," one wrote. "That has made my day, hilarious," another commented. A third person added: "Still can't stop laughing at this!"

Nadia Sawalha and her husband attempted to recreate the challenging routine

Nadia's video was an attempt to recreate Britney Spears' impressive workout video with her boyfriend Sam, which showed the pair doing a sequence of toning exercises such as sit ups and press ups while using each other for support. Other exercises include Sam showing off his strength by bench-pressing the singer, before doing a set of sit-ups of his own. "Goals," a number of fans commented on the video when it was shared last week, while others also suggested that they were going to try the moves with their own partners.