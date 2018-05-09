This is how Andrea McLean manages her anxiety

Loading the player...

Andrea McLean has been open about her experiences with anxiety, previously admitting she gets "panicky" in social situations. However, the Loose Women star is focused on improving her mental health – including reading books about the condition.

The TV presenter shared a Twitter photo of a book she had been reading, called First We Make the Beast Beautiful, which shares author Sarah Wilson's experiences of learning to manage her own anxiety. "Currently reading this eloquently written book on anxiety by @_sarahwilson. I love the concept of making the thing we fear most into something beautiful. #FirstWeMakeTheBeastBeautiful," Andrea wrote.

The book Andrea recommended was written by I Quit Sugar founder Sarah Wilson, who shares her own experiences of anxiety and finding the best ways to thrive with the condition, rather than seeing it as something restrictive. Sarah travelled the world, meeting with the Dalai Lama, Oprah Winfrey's life coach and professionals from mental health organisations in order to learn more about the condition and how it can be managed.

And reading is not the only way Andrea manages her condition; the mum-of-two recently revealed she had racked up an impressive 200 days of meditation, all by using an app which encourages deep breathing and peaceful thoughts. Andrea wrote: "So proud that I’ve managed to complete 200 consecutive days of meditation. Even a few minutes, when you really don’t think you have the time makes all the difference. In fact, that’s when you need it most! I use an app called @headspace - this isn’t an advert, I have used it for years, and it works for me. It calms me down, stops me feeling like my head is filled with thoughts, buzzing round like bees, all bumping into the sides and stressing me out. #breathe#watchyourhead #calm."

Andrea also credits her husband Nick Feeney with her positive outlook. The pair met on a blind date and married in 2017. In a previous interview with HELLO!, Andrea said: "I never thought I'd feel like this again, that I'd fall in love and get the chance to start a new life. It's been a revelation to him too. And because we make each other so happy, it's changed our lives. So many people have commented on how much more positive I've become since I met him. Thanks to Nick, I'm no longer looking backwards, I'm looking forwards."

