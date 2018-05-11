Frankie Bridge's son training with his dad is the cutest thing you'll see all day Like father, like son!

He may only be two, but Frankie Bridge's youngest son Carter already looks set to follow in his dad's footsteps! The toddler attempted to copy Wayne Bridge's home workout in a sweet workout video shared by the singer on Instagram on Thursday – and it is adorable.

The clip started with Wayne doing a series of press-ups on the floor in his garage, with Carter trying to copy the move alongside him, looking over to his dad for guidance. The pair then each picked up a set of dumbbells – Carter clutching a child-size pair – as he swung from side-to-side in a core-cinching move.

Frankie Bridge's two-year-old son did a workout with his dad

"When you want to be just like daddy and 'do muscles' #father #son #love #family #myboys @waynebridge03," Frankie captioned the clip. She also shared another photo of their workout on Instagram Stories, adding the caption: "Melts me." The video received a great response from Frankie's fans, with many commenting that it was "unbelievably cute" and "so adorable".

Frankie and Wayne dote on their sons Parker, four, and Carter, two. And the Saturdays singer recently told HELLO! that spending quality time with her family is the thing that makes her happiest, saying: "The boys just love cuddles. They love playing with people and running around outside." And with Father’s Day fast approaching, Frankie tells us what makes Wayne such an "awesome dad," saying, "he is such a kind, caring person. He often does little thoughtful things – I married him for a reason!"

Frankie couldn't resist sharing the sweet video on Instagram

Frankie can certainly share stories of motherhood with her former bandmates, Una Healy and Rochelle Humes – who are also mums of two – but their hectic schedules leave little time for playdates. "We never have time! It’s hard enough just to get us all together in one room!" laughs Frankie, "but with the power of social media, we know what each other are up to anyway."