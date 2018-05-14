Lisa Riley reveals nerves at walking down red carpet in 'very, very tight dress' The Loose Women panellist spoke to HELLO! about her biggest achievements and her weight loss journey

Lisa Riley has been on an incredible weight loss journey over the past few years, and looked sensational as she graced the red carpet on Sunday night to attend the BAFTA TV awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London. And although she is used to going to star-studded events, this time it was all the more significant for the Loose Women panellist, who told HELLO! that it was the first time she had gone down the red carpet as a size 12. "Getting in this very, very tight dress tonight, how do you think I feel? I have never walked a red carpet size 12, the last time I walked a red carpet I was a size 26. That's what it's about, patience is key, and working hard," she said.

From releasing a book – Lisa Riley's Honesty Diary, to creating a skincare range for Ideal World, Lisa has a lot to be proud of, but there is one achievement that stands out the most – starring in Three Girls, which took away the award for Best Mini-Series. "Three Girls, it's the reason we are here tonight," she said. Lisa starred in the harrowing three-part drama playing the mother of two of the grooming victims, Ruby and Amber Bowen, "To get that voice heard, it is so important for the girls who were silenced for so long. So for that, I'm incredibly grateful " she continued.

Lisa Riley walked down the red carpet as a size 12 for the first time

It was a triumphant night for Three Girls, with Molly Windsor – who played Holly Winshaw, beating the likes of Claire Foy and Line of Duty's Thandie Newton to secure the award for Leading Actress. Taking to Instagram to share her pride, Lisa shared a picture of herself with the BAFTA, writing: "For ALL your incredible messages THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU...main thanks to the cast and crew involved in the BAFTA wining "Three Girls" making this story and giving the girls who were silenced for years A VOICE. It has been one of the most memorable moments of my career, to do the “REAL GIRLS” proud. That’s what we did!!!!

Three Girls won an incredible two BAFTA TV awards

She continued: "Today I am still so emotional crying HAPPY tears back at home, with pure pride. Remembering myself the nine year old little girl who went to drama school act, when at school they told me I would end up on Kwik Save tills, is here holding the winning BAFTA. Mum I did it!!!!! We did it!!!!! I could not begin to explain the pride I feel right now, but if feels really nice. Thanks again."

