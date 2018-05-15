Missy Elliott looks completely unrecognisable after losing weight Missy Elliott spoke about how her health has improved over the past four months

Missy Elliott has shared several snaps of herself looking fit and healthy with glowing skin, and revealed that the secret behind her weight loss included cutting out bread and drinking only water. In one photo, the rapper is almost unrecognisable while dressed in a brightly coloured ensemble and posing for the camera. She captioned the snap: "Proud to say it's been four months I have only drank water, no other juices or soda, I cut out bread & Lord knows that's been the hardest for me! See I've NEVER been a water drinker but this have helped my skin, it really restore glow back & I don't feel sluggish. NOW the other thing if I can only cut out JUNK FOOD… that's my weakness. But if I can give up those other things I'll fight that to! Maybe two cupcakes a month."

Missy has cut out bread and is only drinking water

Missy also regularly posts uplifting positive messages to her followers, and captioned one video revealing her own outlook, which read: "Start off ya week right! Get rid of any negative energy or negative thoughts. Even though it's not always easy, you gotta SEPARATE YOURSELF from anything that is not helping UPLIFT you or MOTIVATING you to GET UP & GET OUT & GO GET IT! You don't need nothing or no one DRAINING you! Let's Go! May y'all have a beautiful & blessed stress free day."

She opened up about feeling healthier

Her fans were quick to complicate her stunning new look, with one writing: "Missy you look amazing! I've given up everything but the junk food still gets me too! That… is hard as hell to quit," while another added: "You look so FABULOUS and healthy! Way to go! I think I will try this... both soda and bread are my weaknesses."

