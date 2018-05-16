Loading the player...

Lisa Riley reveals she hasn't done this for 1,000 days! The Loose Women panellist shared her pride at the impressive feat

Lisa Riley has revealed that it has been 1,000 days since she last drank alcohol. The Loose Women panellist shared details of her impressive feat on Instagram on Tuesday, saying that quitting drinking had played a big part in her dramatic weight loss, and also helped her to feel much happier as a result.

"Wow I actually can't quite BELIEVE that I've just done the maths… worked out that TODAY is 1000 days until I have had the last drop of alcohol," Lisa wrote on Instagram. "It's truly been the biggest part of my change and my mind set and mainly… my HAPPINESS!!!"

Lisa Riley celebrated 1,000 days without alcohol with a coffee

The actress added that she feels "proud" of her achievement as alcohol had previously been a big part of her life. "To feel so free and able day in day out, is a true joy! Feel proud that it's an achievement in itself, especially when it consumed my life for so very long and so many years. So I say CHEERS with my FAVOURITE drink Soya Latte Double Shot!!!"

Lisa has transformed her life over the past couple of years, shedding 12 stone to become a healthy size 12. And she told HELLO! that she is still getting used to her slimmer physique, especially when it comes to dressing for the red carpet. Speaking at the BAFTA TV awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Lisa said: "Getting in this very, very tight dress tonight, how do you think I feel? I have never walked a red carpet size 12, the last time I walked a red carpet I was a size 26. That's what it's about, patience is key, and working hard."

Lisa has lost 12 stone in recent years

The 41-year-old has since released a book, The Honesty Diet, documenting her own weight loss experience as well as sharing her top tips, including keeping a food diary and writing down how your meals make you feel.

