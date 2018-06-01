Loading the player...

Lucy Mecklenburgh shocks fans with snap of her 2 stone weight loss from Celebrity Island The former TOWIE star also revealed how long it took her to put the weight back on

Lucy Mecklenburgh has shocked fans by sharing a photo of herself and boyfriend Ryan Thomas after they completed Celebrity Island in 2017. The former TOWIE star marked the anniversary of them finishing the ITV survival show by showing off her two-stone weight loss, and admitting they had pushed their "bodies & minds to the absolute limit".

The photo showed Lucy standing in a bikini next to her boyfriend in a bathroom, with their arms wrapped around each other. The pair both looked noticeably slimmer, with Lucy's tiny waist and ribs on display.

Lucy Mecklenburgh revealed she lost 2 stone after competing on Celebrity Island

"One year ago today we completed the hardest mental & physical challenge of our lives! An entire month on a deserted island. Although we experienced extreme starvation, horrendous sand fly bite discomfort and a serious lack of sleep we overcame fears, gained confidence and pushed our bodies & minds to the absolute limit," Lucy wrote. "I never thought it was possible but I'm proud to this day of us all!!!! #beargrylls #theisland. PS. It took me 3 weeks to put 2 stone back on!!"

MORE: Ryan Thomas reveals extent of his shocking Celebrity Island weight loss

The photo received a huge response from Lucy's fans, with many commenting on how glad they are that she was able to return to a healthy weight so quickly, while others added: "What you're trying to say is… happy one year anniversary."

Lucy met Ryan while they were filming the ITV show

Lucy has been dating the former Coronation Street star since they met on the Bear Grylls TV show, with their relationship even surviving long distance as Ryan worked in Australia filming a stint on Neighbours. The pair recently travelled to Barcelona together to attend a wedding, and Lucy posted a sweet snap after meeting Ryan's brother Adam's baby daughter earlier this week.

STORY: Lucy Mecklenburgh reveals the secret behind her holiday glow

Sharing a photo of herself cradling the newborn, Lucy wrote: "Isn't she just perfect!! Congratulations @carolinethomas23 @adamthomas21 you are so lucky & have some seriously good genes. Beautiful Elsie-Rose Thomas welcome to the world."