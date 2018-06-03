Exclusive! Patsy Kensit reveals the one thing that transformed her life for the better The actress has never felt better since turning 50 back in March

Looking spectacular at 50 in an exclusive new photoshoot for HELLO!, Patsy Kensit tells of why she is 'excited' about her milestone year and the beauty and wellness secrets that changed her life. The actress and mum to James Kerr, 26, and YSL model Lennon Gallagher, 18, celebrated her landmark birthday with a family holiday to the Maldives and said to HELLO!: "Turning 50 is a wonderful huge step and so exciting. I’ve never felt better or more excited about anything. None of us are going to look 25 again and who would want to? I wouldn’t." Her positive outlook on ageing led to her joining Studio-10 to promote the pro-age movement around the country. "We want to change the language from anti-age to pro-age, and that isn’t bashing the youth, quite the opposite. The message is you should be allowed to be the best version of you at any age.

Patsy Kensit turned 50 in March

"That goes for your mind, soul, diet, exercise, all of these things are very important. It has been a really good thing for me to get into." The actress revealed her life was transformed by a solo trip to Thailand. "I went to Chiva Som to do some meditation and that changed my life completely," she says. "I practice Yoga Nidra which is a guided meditation. It makes me feel so much better. "Yoga has never worked for me, I’ve never been able to do the downward dog. I like light weights and running. And what I put in my body I find very important. I don’t diet, I just eat clean, fresh and healthy not processed foods. It’s important to take the time for yourself, look in the mirror and love yourself. Be the best you can be for the age that you are at."

In the revealing chat the former Holby City star also opens up about her past ‘ups and downs’ and how she came through it stronger. "I went through a lot over the years," she said. "That can make you never want to leave your house. "What kind of mother would I have been if I didn’t come out of the duvet for a week? The kids have always lived with me; I had to work, I had to make a living. "But I’m 50 now, I don’t really care what people say."

