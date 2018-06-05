This EastEnders star has the best response to body shamers! The actress plays Bernadette Taylor in the BBC soap

EastEnders star Clair Norris has defiantly responded to critics who commented on her figure after her appearance at the British Soap Awards on Saturday. Taking to her Twitter page, the 20-year-old - who plays the lovable Bernadette Taylor in the BBC soap - revealed that she wouldn't let the negative comments affect her. She wrote in a lengthy post: "Don't normally react, but I have seen some really nasty comments on pictures from soap awards regarding my size… I could get upset but when I put it into perspective I just laugh." She added: "I love my job and I get to do something that I am so passionate about EVERYDAY and with the support from family and friends I am living my best life!!!!"

Clair Norris made her debut as Bernadette Taylor last year

Celebrities and fans alike have since offered their words of support, with Coronation Street actress Sally Ann Matthews tweeting: "And may you continue to do so! Stay this fabulous forever x." Clair's EastEnders co-star Tilly Keeper added: "I LOVE you, Miss Norris! Keep on living that best life." Nitin Ganatra, who plays Masood Ahmed in the BBC soap, wrote: "Clair you are loved and respected. Block out the [explicit] and listen to love. It's all for you xxx." Hollyoaks actress Annie Wallace added: "You're the winner luv. You looked gorge. Some people have to make themselves feel good by bringing others down. Live the dream, baby xx." [sic]

Clair made her debut as Bernadette - aka Bernie - when the Taylor family arrived on Albert Square in June 2017. Her character has already been involved in various plots, including a pregnancy, a miscarriage and a storyline which involved a drunk kiss with best mate Tiffany Butcher. When she first joined the popular soap, the actress said: "I never in a million years thought my first TV role would be in EastEnders. It's surreal but I'm ever so grateful to be given the opportunity."

