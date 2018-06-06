Khloé Kardashian shares the secret to her 30lb post-baby weight loss The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been following a low-carb diet

Khloé Kardashian has shared the details of the low-carb diet she has been following since the birth of her daughter True. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who is said to have lost 30lbs since giving birth, said she has been eating lots of protein to fuel her workouts and ensure she never feels hungry.

Taking to her official app to reveal the details of her diet, Khloé wrote: "I'm currently on a low-carb diet that my nutritionist, Dr. Goglia, gave me. It has lots of protein, so I'm able to go all out at the gym, but the best part is that I'm never hungry because I'm always eating!" And while many people may struggle to give up carbs like bread and pasta, Khloé says it's "easier than it sounds".

Khloé Kardashian is following a low-carb diet to regain her pre-baby body

The 33-year-old starts her day with a pre-workout snack of one tablespoon of jam with one tablespoon of almond butter, then follows each exercise session with two eggs, one cup of oatmeal and one cup of fresh fruit.

Khloé snacks on fruit mid-morning, before tucking into a lunch that has been recommended by her nutritionist. "Dr. Goglia recommends a four-ounce piece of grilled chicken breast with a half portion of a simple starch, like four ounces of yam or a half cup of white rice, along with a veggie and a salad. Because I recently gave birth, I'm still eating a full portion of starch right now," she said.

The TV star welcomed her baby girl in April

"For the salad, keep it simple with an oil-based vinaigrette. Any vegetables are great, but he especially recommends those high in iron, like spinach, beets, asparagus, broccoli or romaine. You can also swap out the chicken for another lean meat, but make sure it's grilled, steamed, baked or broiled." Fruit, nuts and vegetables provide healthy snacks for Khloé throughout the day to ensure she never gets hungry.

Khloé has been open about her desire to return to her pre-baby figure, but admitted it had been struggle to resume her previous workouts as she had lost a lot of strength. "Mentally, I’m strong but physically, it’s just not the same," she said, adding: "But every day, I’m one step closer, baby!"