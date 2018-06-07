Jay-Z shows off dramatic weight transformation The rapper stepped out on stage with wife Beyoncé for the opening night of their On the Run II tour

Jay-Z looked almost unrecognisable when he took to the stage on Wednesday night for the opening night of his joint tour with Beyoncé – On the Run II. The rapper showcased his slim physique while performing in Cardiff, dressed in a white suit with co-ordinating trainers and a statement pendant around his neck, which read "Bling for love". Other outfits of the night included a navy jacket and matching trousers with a contrasting stripe running down the sides. Beyoncé also looked as stylish as ever, dressed in a number of statement ensembles, including a sheer metallic jacket over a bodysuit, which she teamed with knee-high heeled boots.

Jay-Z looked slimmed down during the opening night of his On the Run II tour with Beyoncé

Beyoncé shared photos from the night on her Instagram account, including one of her and Jay-Z holding hands on the stage – something fans of the power couple adored. Taking to the comments section, one wrote: "Now this is goals through everything you both have grown and your bond is stronger than ever." Another said: "Power couple!" while a third added: "My favourite couple ever."

The couple went through many outfit changes throughout the evening

Although it is not known how Jay-Z lost weight, it could be that he decided to go back to following a vegan diet. Both he and Beyoncé famously made a lifestyle change at the end of 2013 when they decided to go vegan for 22 days, and both enjoyed the benefits of their diet. Jay-Z announced that he would be going vegan on his website at the time. He wrote: "On December 3rd, one day before my 44th birthday, I will embark on a 22 Days challenge to go completely vegan, or as I prefer to call it, plant-based!!" Beyoncé reportedly went on a vegan diet again in the follow up to her Coachella performance in April, following the arrival of her twins Rumi and Sir Carter in June 2017.

During the opening night of their tour, Beyoncé and Jay-Z treated fans to several personal videos showing a rare glimpse into their family life, including one where they appeared to be renewing their wedding vows with their three children. The footage played while the pair performed Young Forever, and showed them both dressed in white at a wedding ceremony.