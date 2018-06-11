Loading the player...

This is the secret to Kelly Clarkson's dramatic 37lb weight loss The mum-of-two says she's feeling better than ever

Kelly Clarkson has shed over two and a half stone in recent months, and now she's revealed exactly how she did it. The singer credits her dramatic weight loss to the 2017 book The Plant Paradox: The Hidden Dangers In 'Healthy Foods' That Cause Disease And Weight Gain by Steven Gundry, and says the new diet has been so effective it's even alleviated a longstanding thyroid condition.

"I had an autoimmune disease and a thyroid problem that started in like 2006," Kelly said on NBC's Today show. "I read this book...it might not work for you but it worked wonderfully. Here's the best part, ya'll, it's not even the weight - I mean, I know the industry loves the weight gone, but I mean, for me, it wasn't really the weight. For me it was like, I'm not on my medicine anymore. My bloodwork came back and I haven't been on my medicine since like February."

Kelly Clarkson has shed 37lbs in recent months

The mum-of-two says she still eats some of her favourite foods like fried chicken and cake, but she now uses alternative ingredients like tapioca or almond flour. And Kelly candidly revealed that a downside of the diet is the expense. She explained: "And honestly, I'm gonna be real with you, it's really expensive to do. I wish the government would really back humanity on this, 'cause it's really hard to find. I was poor growing up and there's no way my family could have afforded this. It helped out so much with health. My autoimmune disease is like, gone and I'm like 37 pounds lighter in my pleather."

MORE: Kelly Clarkson says she was "miserable" when she was thin

The book explains how gluten and plant-based proteins called lectins, found in healthy foods like grains, beans, nuts, fruits and vegetables, cause inflammatory reactions in the body that can lead to illness and weight gain. Some of the simple hacks offered in the book include peeling vegetables, as lectins are concentrated in the leaves, peels and seeds of plants, and eating fruit only when it's in season. Another tip - which goes against much of the healthy advice we often read - is to swap brown rice for white, as it is easier to digest.

The singer said her diet has even alleviated a thyroid condition

Kelly added: "It's like understanding food and understanding what we do to our food, like spraying and pesticides and genetically-modified and like hormones we pump in and it's also about how pharmaceuticals have kind of like ruined our body, our flora, like everything and so, I don't really take medicine unless I absolutely need it."

RELATED: See more celebrity weight loss stories here