Paddy McGuinness has revealed he has been diagnosed with arthritis. Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, the 44-year-old Take Me Out presenter shared the news with his followers as he expressed his shock over the diagnosis. He wrote: "Morning! Nursing a poorly shoulder today. I had an ultra sound steroid injection in it yesterday. The reason, arthritis? I'm 44! #knackered #shoulderfrigged." The picture sees the star sporting a large plaster on his shoulder after taking steroid injections as a result of the condition.

Arthritis is a condition which causes pain and inflammation in joints, which leads to pain and swelling. This usually develops in adults who are in their late 40s and older. Fans and celebrity friends alike took to social media to send messages to Paddy, including footballer Jamie Redknapp who said: "Still looking good though pal. See you Friday big man." One follower wrote: "Arthritis sucks! I'm 48 had it since I was 25!!! Feel your pain!!" Another added: "I was diagnosed with Arthritis in my shoulder in January I turned 40 in April. The joys of getting older."

A spokesperson for Arthritis Research UK told HELLO!: "We're grateful to Paddy McGuinness for speaking out and showing other young people with arthritis that they are not alone. People often think of arthritis as an older person’s disease. But Paddy is actually one of 11.8m people under the age of 65 living with the condition, including 2.7m under 35 years old."

The news comes shortly after Paddy took part in a star-studded Soccer Aid event to raise money for Unicef. It was recently revealed that he and his wife Real Housewives of Cheshire star Christine McGuinness are working on their marriage together. Earlier this year, Paddy was pictured arm-in-arm on a night out with All Saints singer, Nicole Appleton. Opening up about their marriage, Christine recently told HELLO!: "As a family we’ve had an awful lot to deal with, but you can only do your best in a relationship and like anything else it takes working at and we’re working things through." She added: "We've always been extremely private; we’ve been together 11 years and there have been ups and downs. I was 19 when we met."

