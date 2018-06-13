Stacey Solomon shares empowering bikini photo from Loose Women holiday The mum-of-two shared an empowering message with fans

Stacey Solomon has been praised by fans after sharing another post championing body confidence on Instagram. The 28-year-old proudly posed in a bikini alongside her Loose Women co-stars Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams during their holiday in Ibiza on Tuesday, sharing an empowering message encouraging her followers to "celebrate" their bodies.

"No filter needed… This pic takes me back to the incredible @loosewomen #BodyStories. Enjoy your summer and celebrate how wonderful you are inside and out… Every Body Is Beautiful…" Stacey captioned the photo. The mum-of-two and her colleagues all looked happy and confident as they posed together in the sea, waving their hands in the air with big smiles on their faces.

The post received a positive response from Stacey's followers, who thanked her for being a role model to women of all ages. "Incredible words, what role models you are. Looking beautiful and happy too! Love this post," one commented. "This is how us women should be and look natural. We need more women like you," another agreed.

Stacey has spoken openly about body confidence, after admitting she used to worry a lot about how she looked. The former X Factor finalist took part in the Loose Women's Body Stories campaign last summer, revealing that she had done so to help her children feel confident. "I don’t want my kids to worry about how they look as much as I do," she said. "What I hope this photoshoot shows women and men is that in most celebrity pictures there has been some form of airbrushing or retouching – so they shouldn’t compare themselves to unrealistic ideals."

The Loose Women panellist also shared an amusing clip during a previous holiday in 2017, in which she displayed her "imperfections" and why she loved them. Stacey talked about how she loved her muffin top for being "insulating," while addressing also her "saggy boobs" for acting as storage. She joked: "I don’t need a bag for anything on holiday." She then showed off the stretch marks on her hips, which she said provide "hours of entertainment" for her children to draw on.

