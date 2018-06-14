EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy shows off three stone weight loss – and looks AMAZING The actress looked incredible on the red carpet earlier in the month

EastEnders actress Natalie Cassidy stepped out onto the red carpet at the British Soap Awards this month looking incredible after losing an impressive three stone. Natalie – who plays Sonia Fowler in the long-running BBC One soap – dressed her slim frame in a black Erdem dress adorned with pretty bead embroidery, which cinched in at the waist to emphasis her figure, and a pair of metallic heels completed her glam look. After attracting much attention, Natalie's slim appearance got weight loss expert Steve Miller talking, who told Bella magazine: "She looks like she's lost up to three stone over the years, and is a size 8. She's lost weight on her face, legs, arms and neck and would be around 9 stone. She's done it the right way, which indicates a boost in her self-esteem. She looks gorgeous!"

Natalie Cassidy flaunted her three stone weight loss on the red carpet

In the past, Natalie has been open about her relationship with her weight, and even released a fitness DVD in 2009, called Then and Now. However the star later struggled with her body image and later admitted that she became obsessed with her weight and appearance. She told Heat magazine at the time: "I really wasn't well. I was bordering on having an eating disorder." She added: "There were nights I would go out for dinner and then I'd go home and take laxatives because I didn’t want the food inside me." Natalie later realised that she had taken her diet too far. "I looked too thin. I can honestly say I wasn’t happy then," she said.

MORE: Denise Welch reveals two stone weight loss in bikini photo

Natalie has been playing Sonia since the age of ten, and returned to the show in 2014. Away from the Square, the actress enjoys a quiet family life with her cameraman fiancé Marc Humphreys and her two daughters. Natalie is the doting mum to five-year-old daughter Eliza, and one-year-old Joanie, who she welcomed in March last year. Sharing the exciting news at the time, she took to Instagram to share a gorgeous family photo shortly after Joanie was born, captioning it: "@cameramarc and I introduce Joanie Elizabeth Cassidy-Humphreys… We are all so in love!"

MORE: This EastEnders star has the best response to body shammers