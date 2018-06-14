This is how Katie Piper shed 2 stone after the birth of her second child And she's helping other mums too!

Katie Piper has shared some inspiration for busy mums by showing the results of her dramatic transformation - all with just 25 minutes of exercise a day. The mum-of-two has shed two stone since the birth of her daughter Penelope in December, leaving her looking fitter and healthier than ever - and now she wants to help other mums to do the same.

The 34-year-old has teamed up with weight-loss guru TeriAnn Nunns to launch The Healthy Happy Mum Plan, a diet and fitness guide that appears to achieve impressive results if Katie's transformation is anything to go by.

Katie Piper has lost two stone since the birth of her daughter

The plan involves following a diet of 1,500 calories per day (1,800 for breastfeeding mothers), within an eight-hour eating window. So, if you ate breakfast at 9am, your final meal of the day should be before 5pm to ensure you stick within the eight-hour window. Katie has been sharing examples of her healthy home-cooked meals with fans on social media, with nutritious breakfasts like oats with banana and a cup of green tea, and appetising dinners like chicken, sweet potato wedges and salad.

Katie has been committed to regular exercise too, revealing that although she invested in a personal trainer, mums could see results with less than half an hour of exercise a day. "When I have the odd hour to myself, I use that time to focus on me, which I haven't felt guilty about and don't think you should too," she wrote on Instagram. "I used some of that time to get help and motivation from a personal trainer, but my daily exercise regime has been focused around my home workouts from @thehealthyhappymumplan."

The mum-of-two shared some inspiration with fans on Instagram

She continued: "Simple, effective exercises you can do anywhere with no equipment. They have been perfect for those days that turn into night as they take no longer than 25 minutes." Example moves include squats, side leg raises and burpees, all of which can be done with no equipment. So it's no wonder she's inspiring many of her followers. "You are truly inspirational to every single woman on this planet," one wrote. Another agreed: "You are always inspiring me."

