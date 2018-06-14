VIDEO: Denise Welch's incredible two stone weight loss Denise flaunted her slim figure during her holiday to Turkey this week

Denise Welch has been wowing all week after posting photographs of herself in a bikini during her holiday to Turkey. The former Coronation Street actress is away with her husband Lincoln Towney, and has become an advocate for body confidence in the process, telling fans how it's "never too late to turn your life around". Denise has lost two stone over the past five years after changing her lifestyle habbits and giving up drinking, and has recieved many compliments from her loyal followers, with one telling her that she is "so inspiring", while another called her a "fitness queen". The TV personality has also shared her own tips for slimming down, which include walking more and marrying a younger man.