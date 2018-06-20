Lorraine Kelly reveals how exercise helped her drop three dress sizes Exercise has helped Lorraine with anxiety

Lorraine Kelly has revealed how exercise has helped her mentally as well as physically. The 58-year-old, who has launched a new body confidence series Work it Out on her ITV show, confessed how much her fitness regime has helped transformed her life - and she has even dropped almost three dress sizes. "Like so many people, I found excuses not to commit to a regular exercise routine," she shared. "But after finding exercise I really enjoy, and going to Maxine's classes regularly, I feel better not only physically but mentally too."

She added: "We were talking last year about the menopause and how difficult that can be for everybody, I did get quite anxious… and it really helps with that. It's like I've had a spring clean in my head. It's like being re-set, it really is." During her chat with Dr Hilary, the chat show host also admitted that she suffered anxiety due to her menopause. "I'm talking about now and again feeling anxious, overwhelmed or a bit stressed but if you have a serious mental condition," she said. "Exercise can actually help, even with very difficult mental health problems. You take control a little bit for you and that's good."

Lorraine Kelly has opened up about her fitness regime

Talking about her exercise classes with Maxine, Lorraine added: "The class is amazing. There's a real 'we're all in this together'. Maxine is like an agony aunt at the end." She concluded: "Working out has helped me drop three dress sizes and changed my life in an important way." The mum-of-one is undeniably queen of breakfast television, having presented for over three decades. The star began her career on TV-am in 1989, before joining Good Morning Britain in 1990. She then started hosted GMTV in 1994, and remained on the show for 16 years before moving onto her own weekday show, Lorraine.

