Davina McCall shows off incredible weight loss with this bikini body photo

Davina McCall has delighted fans with her latest Instagram post, in which she shared an incredible picture of her toned bikini body. The 50-year-old, who is training to become a professional fitness trainer with LDN Muscle's PT Academy, showed off her rock-hard abs and lithe figure in a red floral two-piece swimsuit as she opened about her goals for the summer. "Hi. It is the beginning of the summer. And this is a [bikini] selfie. And it probably won't be the last. No apologies. Because I cannot quite believe I am posting pictures of myself in bikinis still," she wrote in the caption.

Discussing her fitness regime, the mother-of-three revealed that she works pretty hard to maintain her fabulous figure. "I get asked all the time how many times I work out a week. Three times minimum... four ideally… 45 mins to an hour. Can't run at the mo so I do a mixture strength and cardio..." [sic] Despite her new boost in confidence, Davina reiterated that her children are still her main priority. "I have so much to be grateful for... my kids are number one but right behind them at no 2 is how my fitness journey has made me feel," she said.

The TV star, who is currently fronting new daily game show The 100k Drop, added: "If I'm groggy, sluggish, negative it always sorts me out... if you are starting... start slow… set small goals… achievable goals... you will get to where you want to be. I did. And if I did. (After years of yo-yo dieting and binge exercise) You can." [sic] Earlier this year, Davina - who confirmed her separation from husband Matthew Robertson in November - announced that she was training to become a personal trainer, telling fans she was looking forward to adding another "string to my bow".

