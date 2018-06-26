Vogue Williams reveals body shamers drove her to question baby's health The pregnant model recently tied the knot with Spencer Matthews

Vogue Williams has opened up about her experience of being pregnancy-shamed by her followers on social media. The model, who is expecting her first child with husband Spencer Matthews, spoke about being criticised after posting various photos and videos of herself doing exercise.

During an appearance on This Morning, she told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "I was just training and I've always trained. Obviously I train differently now, because you do when you're pregnant, but I've always trained since I was 17 so I wasn't going to stop. But as soon as I was posting these, people were constantly saying 'you're putting your baby at risk, you shouldn't be doing things like that, that's not the way you should do it.'"

Vogue and Spencer are married!

Vogue continued: "Everything I do is okayed by my doctor and okayed by my trainers. People just seem to have such issues with women training when they are pregnant. To be honest, it's anything you do when you're pregnant. If I put up a picture and there's a can of coke in the background, you'd get a comment saying, 'you shouldn't be drinking coke when you're pregnant.'"

Vogue is expecting her first baby

The Irish mum-to-be revealed that she even went to the doctors to check on her baby, saying: "It does stress you out because some of the comments sent me to the doctor. People were telling me, 'Your bump is too small, there's something wrong with you' and I went to the doctor asking if there was something wrong with the baby. But he's actually a big baby, which is brilliant – but also terrifying!"

Despite her recent trolling experience, Vogue, 32, is floating on cloud nine with her new husband Spencer. The couple tied the knot in secret earlier this month at Spencer's family home in Scotland, the stunning Glen Affric estate, in a ceremony attended by close friends and family. Spencer's brother James, who is married to Pippa Middleton, acted as best man, while Pippa's brother James Middleton, who is good friends with the couple, also gave one of three readings during the short ceremony.