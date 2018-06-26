Newly single Strictly star Karen Clifton shows off incredible bikini body The Strictly Come Dancing star looked incredible in the candid Instagram post

Karen Clifton has shown off her incredible bikini body while sharing a sweet snap with her dog, Betty. The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, who recently split from her husband, Kevin Clifton, was clearly enjoying the heat wave as she posted a snap sunning herself in the garden while playing with her pooch, and wrote: "Sunshine + home sweet home + Betty boo = happy me." Her followers were quick to compliment her physique, with one writing: "You look amazing," while another added: "Looking good Karen."

Karen posed with her dog, Betty

Karen opened up about her health and fitness routine in an interview withLumity,explaining: "You have to make sure you have all the fruits around and lots of almonds! It’s about making the right decisions. Sometimes it is really easy to go for the easy things, like crisps and chocolate but you have to be more mindful... I make sure I carry around healthy things, like some humus with carrots and almonds and of course lots of water. But I always add a little chocolate in there!"

Despite announcing their split in March, Kevin and Karen have remained close friends, and are still touring together ahead of the new series of Strictly. Karen recently shared a snap of the pair mid-dance while on tour, writing: "Two amazing shows at @grimsbyauditorium. Wonderful support and we definitely felt the love from you all." Speaking to HELLO! about their split, Kevin said: "This is about to be the best work that we have done, I feel that. Being honest about everything has unlocked a real creativity. We are stronger than ever. As performers with our fans and as a couple with our family, we have shared so much, so no matter what has happened, we can continue. Things don’t have to fall apart." Karen added: "Throughout the years we have had a good friendship, and that is a great base."

