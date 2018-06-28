Christine Lampard reveals how she really feels about gaining weight during pregnancy The TV star is pregnant with her first child!

It's her first ever pregnancy, and Christine Lampard is taking to it like a duck to water. The 39-year-old, who is married to footballer Frank Lampard, revealed that she doesn't care about piling on the pounds just as long as the baby remains healthy. "I couldn't care less about putting on weight as long as everything's OK inside," she told The Mirror. "I'm not training, just walking the dog. That's it. I'm just taking it all in my stride. I'm feeling great. I'm eating a lot of ice cream, but I think that's more to do with the weather than the pregnancy cravings."

Christine Lampard is expecting her first child with husband Frank

Christine is currently spending some time apart from Frank, who is commentating during the World Cup in Russia. The pair recently celebrated his 40th birthday with close family and friends, and speaking about the celebrations, the expectant mother added: "We had a dinner. He doesn't like a big fuss. It was all lovely. The next thing is the baby." When asked about how the preparations for their arrival was going, she replied: "I haven’t read any baby books as I'm blessed with two really good mates going through it at the same time. The best thing for me is tal­k­ing to people. All the Loose Women give me their advice."

Christine and Frank, who have been married since 2015, first met in 2009 - just months after the footballer lost his mother Pat to pneumonia. The sportsman is already a father to two daughters Luna, 12, and Isla, 11. During a recent appearance on Lorraine, Christine revealed how excited her stepdaughters are about having a new sibling. "It's lovely, we are very excited," she shared. "It's the first grandchild for my parents, my sister will be an auntie for the first time. And the girls, they are completely beside themselves, more than I thought… They are desperate for a girl."

