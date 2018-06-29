Pippa Middleton reveals she is taking pregnancy tips from Serena Williams The Duchess of Cambridge's sister is expecting her first child with husband James Matthews

While Pippa Middleton will be taking pregnancy tips from her older sister Kate, the author has revealed she is also looking to Serena Williams for inspiration. In her Waitrose Weekend column, Pippa wrote about her desire to keep fit while she's expecting. The 34-year-old, who is in her second trimester, said she is still playing tennis regularly. "I've been a tennis fan since childhood, as player and spectator, and have been keen to continue playing safely throughout pregnancy," she wrote.

Pippa went on to note the advantages of practising the sport, from reducing back pain to managing weight, and added: "Take Serena Williams – she famously proved that women can play a high level of tennis from two months (when she won the 2017 Australian Open) up to eight months. Few of us can relate to this elite excellence, but if you're a healthy, well-trained player with an uncomplicated pregnancy there's no reason why you can't continue a good level of tennis."

The Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister, who is expecting her first child with husband James Matthews, went on to say that she has been "playing regularly, mostly doubles" which requires less side-to-side movement and intensity. "I haven't been giving 100 per cent to every shot, instead just enjoyed releasing energy through rallying, footwork and working on core strength," she admitted.

She added: "As I continue to play over the next few months, I've been advised to keep two feet on the ground when hitting strokes and to avoid sharp turns and quick movements, particularly as I approach the due date."

The author is thought to be due in early autumn. Her pregnancy was revealed in April, around the same time that her sister Kate gave birth to her third child, Prince Louis. Pippa didn't confirm she was expecting until June, when she opened up about her first trimester. "I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness," she wrote in her Waitrose fitness column. "That meant I was able to carry on as normal."