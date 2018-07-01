Emma Willis shows off incredible bikini body – and fans are envious The mum-of-three is currently soaking up the sun in Ibiza

Emma Willis looks incredible! The mum-of-three was the envy of many over the weekend when she shared a video of herself in a tiny green bikini while jumping into a pool during her holiday in Ibiza. Emma's washboard stomach got everyone talking, and many were quick to have their say in the comments section. "The abs," one wrote, accompanied by a love heart emoji, while another said: "Woah! Looking smokin' and so happy!" A third added: "You are literally the bomb babe!" Taking some time off to unwind and look after herself, Emma has been staying at The Body Camp on the island, popular with celebrities including Tina O'Brien and Jo Joyner, who both follow the camp's Instagram page.

Emma Willis looked incredible during her holiday in Ibiza

MORE: Emma Willis reveals her son Ace wants to be a fashion designer - check out his talent

The Voice UK host is a regular at The Body Camp, where activities include morning hikes, yoga classes and nutrition talks. Emma has been spending time there with her hairdresser Louis Byrne, and took part in a hilarious spoof performance from Dirty Dancing, which was posted on the company's Instagram account. In the footage, Emma jumped into the arms of a friend while in the pool to attempt to do the famous lift, alongside the caption: "No one puts baby in the corner @emmawillisoffical @louishair."

Loading the player...

Emma has opened up in the past about her body confidence, and admitted that her three children have helped her to not care what other people think of her as much. "There was a point when I was younger when I would let it affect me. Nobody wants to hear horrible things about themselves. But, for me, the minute I had children, everything changed because I had to stop thinking about me," Emma told Cosmopolitan. "So am I going to worry about someone saying I've got fat legs or not liking my dress? Yes, it will bother me, but I'm not going to let it ruin my day. That's the way I deal with it."

MORE: Emma Willis gets fans talking as they compare her hair to this popular film character

The TV presenter also had fun mirroring the Dirty Dancing lift scene

It is an attitude Emma also adopted when she was told she was "too fat" to be a teenage model. "When I was 18 I went to Australia for work and I remember an agent telling me I was too fat. I wasn't fat, or heavy – or even skinny, I was just normal with a round face," she said. "People go to extremes, but I was never prepared to make myself ill to achieve that."