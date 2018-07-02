BBC News anchor Huw Edwards shows off his toned torso following three stone weight loss The BBC journalist has a huge legion of fans!

Over the past few months, BBC News presenter Huw Edwards has won over the hearts of many admirers thanks to his incredible weight loss transformation. The 56-year-old, who recently revealed his three stone weight loss, took to Instagram to share a picture from a boxing session with professional boxer Clinton Mckenzie. The snap sees the pair posing for a photo with Huw proudly showing off his toned torso and incredible physique. "Meet my real PhD tutor," he captioned the post. "But training in 28 degrees is unwise."

Huw Edwards surprised fans with this picture

Fans of the broadcaster immediately heaped praise on the picture, with one writing: "Will you be releasing a calendar next year. Lots of people would buy it." Another said: "Blimey @huwbbc Mr Edwards, you should warn those with a weak heart before you go posting things like this." A third post read: "My life is now complete." During a recent chat with The Sun, Huw revealed he was rather impressed with all the new attention. "I feel better than I have for years and it's great getting so many compliments," he shared.

GALLERY: James Martin's weight loss journey through the years

Loading the player...

The father-of-five, who is married to BBC TV producer Vicky Flind, recently showed off the full extent of his weight loss during his presenting duties for the Royal Wedding. In December, the TV favourite confessed he doesn't do much other than boxing to stay in shape. "I don't have any beauty secrets, but I have taken up boxing," he told the Sun. "I've always battled with my weight, until I found boxing. Now I do three sessions a week and feel great."

MORE: Can eating more chilli help with weight loss?